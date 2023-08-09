Sky Cams
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A young child was found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane and Boyd streets, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The police department said it received a drowning call at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday. A child, roughly one year old, was found unresponsive.

The police department said medical care was provided and the child was taken to a Savannah hospital.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

