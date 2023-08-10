Ash Tree Organization founder Dr. Morris Brown receives Presidential Volunteer Service Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of our own in Savannah has been recognized for his dedication to service and his community.

Dr. Morris Brown was recently recognized on a national stage after one of his mentees nominated him for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

You could say Dr. Brown has a heart of gold,

“Oh yeah that’s beautiful.”

And now he has a medal to match.

“He missed the whole can didn’t he?”

Brown has spent the last 40 years working with children through his foundation, the Ash Tree Organization.

“Children are our future, we know that they are our future, and so we need to instill in them go habits so that they can become productive citizens that is what our program is all about, is that they become productive citizens and not become a ward of the state,” said Dr. Brown.

First inspired by a sermon at church to “get into the trenches and serve,” Brown took that message and ran with it. First offering after-school golfing lessons to kids in Yamacraw Village, which soon grew to an after-school program with 125 youths on probation, and now, has multiple programs including the prep school Legacy Academy.

And who better to present his award… than a man whose life was changed because of Brown’s efforts.

“That return on investments that ROI, is never immediate, and to think that one 12 year old would kid would be mentoring, let alone be able to thank the person who gave me that first installation of mentorship many decades ago,” said Christopher King.

King came into the Ash Tree Program as a troubled youth on the path of self-destruction. Now, 31 years later, he is an established motivational speaker who also happens to have matching bling with his mentor.

The Brown family has had a major impact on Savannah for decades.

“When you see compassion, you see the browns, when you see good, you meet the browns, when you see faith in God, you see the browns, when you see excellence, you see the browns,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

They’re also branching out to new heights.

“Gotta put that up right there.”

His original juvenile program that started it all has been put on pause since Covid but Dr. Brown and those at the Ash Tree Organization are working hard to get that started back up as soon as they can.

If you would like to donate, please contact the Ash Tree Organization.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.