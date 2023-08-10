Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bulloch Co. School District proposes millage rate increase

Bulloch County Schools
Bulloch County Schools(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - District leaders for Bulloch County Schools are taking their case to the community to explain a proposed millage rate increase.

School district leaders explained their reasons for this increase. They say, mathematically, they have no choice.

Superintendent Charles Wilson spoke to a handful of citizens who brought concerns about a proposed millage increase. Financial staff explained how the increase would bring about $100 in additional tax on a $225,000 home.

They explained the district must maintain 14 mils of taxes -either in property tax or sales tax - to qualify for what’s called Equalization Funding through the state. Wilson says they don’t take the increase lightly when it comes to taxpayers.

“There’s a good reason we’re going this and it’s basically so we maintain the 14 mil minimum and we don’t jeopardize the state funding,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

Wilson says losing the equalization funding would cost the district more than $7 million - far more than what what they’ll receive from the millage increase.

They’ll have two more hearings next Thursday, at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the district office.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets

Latest News

THE News at 4
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Hodgeville Rd traffic light
G-DOT activates new signalized intersection on Hodgeville Rd. in Chatham Co.
One man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, SPD says.
One person sent to the hospital after a shooting on Bradley Blvd.
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’