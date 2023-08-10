Bulloch Co. School District proposes millage rate increase

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - District leaders for Bulloch County Schools are taking their case to the community to explain a proposed millage rate increase.

School district leaders explained their reasons for this increase. They say, mathematically, they have no choice.

Superintendent Charles Wilson spoke to a handful of citizens who brought concerns about a proposed millage increase. Financial staff explained how the increase would bring about $100 in additional tax on a $225,000 home.

They explained the district must maintain 14 mils of taxes -either in property tax or sales tax - to qualify for what’s called Equalization Funding through the state. Wilson says they don’t take the increase lightly when it comes to taxpayers.

“There’s a good reason we’re going this and it’s basically so we maintain the 14 mil minimum and we don’t jeopardize the state funding,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

Wilson says losing the equalization funding would cost the district more than $7 million - far more than what what they’ll receive from the millage increase.

They’ll have two more hearings next Thursday, at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the district office.

