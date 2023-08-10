Family’s camper destroyed in fire near Jasper Co.

TILLMAN, Sc. (WTOC) - A fire early Wednesday morning at this Tillman campground left a family of seven’s camper destroyed.

The family survived, but they say they have been left with nothing.

“The kids were wearing their pajamas. I had a pair of shorts on, she had a nightgown, that was it. That’s all we have,” said Johnathan Guest.

Guest and his family started living in the camper after a workplace injury. Guest told me that since the injury, times have been hard.

“It takes a lot out of you man, you go from making a certain amount of money to barely anything. It ruins you,” said Guest.

Guest’s wife Kayla made a post on Facebook after the fire asking for help for their five children. The family is currently staying at her parent’s house in Rincon.

Community members have been helping, but the family is asking for clothes, shoes and whatever else can be donated.

“This is it. We were getting back on our feet. Everything we owned was in there,” Guest.

Guest says if you would like to help the family you can reach out to him or his wife Kayla Tully on Facebook.

