Former soldier indicted after driving military vehicle into 3rd I.D. headquarters

Treamon Lacy
Treamon Lacy(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal grand jury has indicted a retired Army Staff Sergeant following a dramatic crash at Fort Stewart last month.

The former soldier is accused of stealing a Humvee and driving it right through the front doors of the 3rd ID’s headquarters on-base.

Treamon Lacy will be tried on charges of damage and theft to government property.

The Department of Justice says if convicted, Lacy faces up to 20 years in prison along with “substantial financial penalties.”

Investigators say Lacy caused thousands of dollars of damage after his veteran status allowed him onto the base.

Court documents show Lacy has prior arrests for DUI and disorderly conduct.

