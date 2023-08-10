Sky Cams
G-DOT activates new signalized intersection on Hodgeville Rd. in Chatham Co.

Hodgeville Rd traffic light(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation activated a new signalized intersection on Thursday.

It happened on SR 30 at Hodgeville Road in Chatham County.

The new light was activated after the morning commute hours, and is now fully operational.

Message boards are in place near the intersection to alert motorists of this new traffic signal location.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through intersections, but most certainly so this week during activation and the days to follow as drivers become acclimated to the new signals.

