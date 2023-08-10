Sky Cams
Ghost Pirates sign 10-year ECHL veteran Anthony Collins

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ghost Pirates’ front office addressed a major team need on Thursday.

Rick Bennett said heading into the offseason that his number one priority was to compliment his young group of players with veteran leadership, and 33-year-old Anthony Collins provides just that.

The 10-year ECHL veteran signed a one-year deal with Savannah on Thursday.

Collins has played 10 seasons in the ECHL with six different franchises, appearing in 479 games. Throughout his ECHL tenure, Collins has scored 30 goals, notched 47 assists and logged 902 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4 220-pound winder has been an alternate captain twice in his ECHL career as well.

