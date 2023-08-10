Sky Cams
Hinesville Police officer injured after attempting to stop teen from driving away

Hinesville Police Department
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville Police officer is injured after trying to stop a teenager from driving away.

Police say they were looking for a 16-year-old girl from Long County Thursday morning who might have stolen her parents car and was heading to the Horizon Learning Center in Hinesville.

An off-duty security officer found the teen sitting in a parked car at the school. Police say the teen tried to put the car into reverse when the officer tried to talk to her.

As she drove off, police say the officer was dragged several feet. Officers eventually used a PIT maneuver to stop her in Walthourville.

The teen is now facing charges.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No word yet on their condition.

