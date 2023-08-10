Sky Cams
How to make s’mores without a campfire

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday recognizes the most popular campfire treat...s’mores!

The first recorded version of the recipe can be found in the 1927 publication of Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.

Earlier recipes used the name “Some Mores”, but It is unclear when the word “S’mores” became the more common name.

When it comes to making s’mores not everyone has a campfire to make them and not everyone has all the core ingredients that go with it.

So, we wanted to show you how to make the sweet treat without a campfire and few of my versions of the recipe.

“They’re Playing Our Song” musical opens at Tybee Post Theater
Savannah Children’s Museum hosting “Healthy Me!” event Saturday
Making S’mores for National S’mores Day with Sweet Patricia Bakery
