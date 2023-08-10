Sky Cams
Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office clears scene after object was found not to be explosive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says an object that was found by a scuba diver was an old military “marking round” that was not explosive.

Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office evacuated the area of Browns Cove Road while the bomb squad checked out the object.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man who likes to scuba dive found something from the military a year ago and brought it home. The sheriff said the man just told someone about it Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

