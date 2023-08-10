Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce announces new website for Downtown Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping dollars local… that’s the goal of a new initiative launched by the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.

They’ve announced a new website for Downtown Hinesville and it’s meant for business owners, locals, and visitors alike.

The initiative is a push to promote downtown Hinesville and all that it has to offer, and now, you’ll be able to find all of that information in one spot.

“A healthy downtown is a healthy community, it really is. It’s your heartbeat.”

That heartbeat is what brought long-time Hinesville resident Lillian Gray to open The Parrot & Frog Pub in the middle of downtown Hinesville earlier this summer.

“We’ve had so many people come in and say ‘hey, this is just what we needed.’ And we’re inclined to agree with them,” said Gray.

The new downtown Hinesville website was created with business owners like Gray in mind. It keeps everything they need together—permits, grant applications, and more.

“Instead of having to go to 20 different places, now we’re a little more funneled. That can be a really good thing. It’s a time-saver.”

It’s not just for business owners… local economic leaders also hope that keeping all of the information in one place, like an up-to-date events calendar, will make downtown Hinesville more accessible – all in an effort to bring in more foot traffic.

“Definitely the more things we have, the more people walking by these businesses downtown, the more money will be spend. Then, more growth, you’ll see more businesses opening up. More growth, more business, it helps everybody around downtown.” said Josh Wheeler, a downtown property owner.

This push to bring people downtown follows major improvements to the downtown area like the completion of Bradwell Park, and expansion of events like the Hinesville Farmers Market – all things that business owners hope will bring people into their doors.

“That helps to expose us to people who had no clue that we existed. There are still people who say ‘oh my gosh, y’all were here.’”

A new resource to help revamp the downtown area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.