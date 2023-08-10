Mostly dry today but heating up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures will be warmer compared to yesterday morning, lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures are 5-10 degrees warmer than this time yesterday! Savannah is still sitting at 81° early this morning. pic.twitter.com/Zeh8XRFs5w — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 10, 2023

It’ll be a warmer day with temperatures in the lower 90s by noon with a heat index value already of 100 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 90s, feeling above 105 degrees during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be possible for coastal areas with heat index values near 110 degrees possible. You may also notice the breeze this afternoon, it’ll be gusting from the west around 20 miles per hour.

Hot weather holds to end the week. Friday looks a bit wetter than Thursday. Highs will once again reach the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory could be possible with heat index values near 110 degrees possible. Showers and storms are becoming more likely from Friday afternoon into the evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two will be possible with gusty wind.

Coastal forecast: The UV index will be very high today and tomorrow with a low risk for rip currents. Waves should remain under 3 feet, but heat index values will be close to 105-110 degrees during the afternoon on Thursday and 110-115 on Friday. A Heat Advisory will be possible.

Slightly above average temperatures continue into the weekend with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

A front looks to approach during the middle of the week, increasing our rain chance and cooling us back to the lower 90s by Wednesday.

Tropical update: We are not monitoring any systems at this time. We shouldn’t see a tropical depression forming for at least a week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

