New report shows about $1 billion economic impact to the region by Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new state-wide report says Georgia Southern University brought about a billion dollars to this region’s economy last year.

Business people say that the estimated impact of $1.1 billion is no surprise to them.

William Martin gets a new season of Eagle clothes and hats ready for the school year. He moved here and opened his store to cater to one group.

We hitched our wagon to Georgia Southern University, and all that entails...students, parents, alumni, student athletes,” said Martin with Southern Exchange Co.

A report from the University System of Georgia lists Southern’s economic impact on the region as $1.1 billion last year, more than a 7% jump from the year before. It includes university construction and spending, salaries for faculty and staff, and student spending too.

That’s the part businesses like Hendley Properties sees with thousands of student tenants in houses and apartments around town. Ginny Hendley says a $1 billion figure sounds unreal until you think across the region.

“I do have friends in different areas -Savannah, Pooler-and they do see the growth reaching that far. It’s just incredible for something that started out so small years ago has gotten so large,” said Hendley.

The report says the university accounts for 3,200 jobs on the three campuses, and nearly 7,000 jobs exist off campus from university spending.

