Ridgeland Fire Department gets new equipment through the American Rescue Plan Act

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - In the Lowcountry, Ridgeland firefighters are training with new gear that replaces decades-old equipment.

Although it doesn’t have any decals on it yet, this truck is new to the Ridgeland Fire Department. The truck and other equipment were purchased through the American Rescue Plan Act in order to replace some old equipment and improve responses.

Alongside the ladder truck, new gear includes a crew truck and air packs. The air packs replace gear that was over twenty years old. They allow firefighters to breathe longer, swap air tanks quicker and locate each other in low-visibility environments.

While the new equipment helps Ridgeland residents in emergency situations, firefighters say the purchase of the gear also helps their wallets. The American Rescue Plan funds do not increase local taxes.

“By using the ARPA funds, it doesn’t come out of our operating budget. It doesn’t come out of the town’s capital operating budget. Therefore, we don’t have to increase taxes. We were able to buy these trucks, buy this equipment without hurting our taxpayers at all, without adding to their burden during unsure economic times,” said Brian Cleland, the Assistant Chief at the Ridgeland Fire Department.

Ridgeland firefighters tell me they would like to thank the town council for approving the new equipment.

