Savannah-Chatham Co. Schools hold job fair to fill vacancies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Schools holding a job fair Thursday to help fill several vacancies across the district.

The transportation director for the district says they’ve seen a good amount of people sitting at these desks to fill out applications for different positions the district needs to fill. For her department, they’re about 65 bus drivers short.

Coastal Work Source Georgia staff says in total, 19 people came out to the job fair Thursday.

The school district has been highlighting their need for school resource officers, bus drivers and monitors, custodians and more.

Transportation Director Tammy Perkins says hiring bus drivers is a main focus of the district and they hope the job fair will help fill a need.

“It is a good resource for us to reach individuals who may be interested. We have folks now who are on computers filling out applications. We’ve already had the opportunity to speak with other individuals earlier so I think this is a good source for us,” said Perkins.

This job fair being what she calls a rigorous strategy to fill positions the district needs to be successful.

