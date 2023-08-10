Savannah-Chatham School leaders happy about GMAS scores improving, say there are ways to improve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham school leaders are hoping to improve Georgia Milestone scores.

WTOC broke down those scores for you earlier this week and showed you how they’ve increased since last year.

Proud but not satisfied is how department heads feel about where Savannah Chatham County students stand as all subjects fell below the state’s average.

Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts says the scores were higher than similar school districts. Still, they say there are many improvements underway.

“Our goal is simply this - to beat the state our kids deserve it.”

Third grade reading scores are now up 11% from last year in Savannah Chatham County schools. But like all of the district’s 2023 GMAS content mastery scores, it’s below the states average.

“Making progress towards health. We are not 100 percent healthy. We are not at optimal health,” said Dr. Watts.

High School Algebra 1 is the only subject seeing a drop in scores with a 5% dip.

Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Bernadette Ball-Oliver says she expects improvements.

That’s because they started preparing for the state’s new math standards early.

“It talks about engage, explore, apply and reflect. So, we started last spring trainings our teachers on how that should look as they structure their lessons,” said Ball-Oliver.

Ball-Oliver says if literacy is their main focus, other subjects will improve.

“The impacts you see in those results in the areas of science, social studies and mathematics all tie back to our children being literate.”

WTOC has been telling you about changes leaders highlighted on their road to beating state test scores.

Longer literacy blocks, individualized learning periods called DIG time and new science of reading techniques for teachers.

Ball-Oliver says the district hired two literacy coaches to train those teachers.

“Exactly how you teach a child to read. Why it’s difficult to teach a child to read and how do you actually access whether or not that child is being successful and then what do you do when they’re not being successful.”

Ball-Oliver says they’ll continue to access what’s working and what needs improvements so they can beat the state.

“That’s going to take us first of all staying on course and on path with what we have been doing but also understanding we have to pivot and we have to change when the data tells us such.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.