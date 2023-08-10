Sky Cams
Savannah Children’s Museum hosting “Healthy Me!” event Saturday

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, the Savannah Children’s Museum is inviting you to their “Healthy Me!” event, where you can experience a day of family fun while education you kids about healthy living.

Savannah Children’s Museum Educator, Jamal Tanks, joined Morning Break to share details about the upcoming event.

The event is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

