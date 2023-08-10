Savannah city leaders briefed on hurricane preparedness as chance for above-normal season increases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has increased its outlook for the rest of this year’s Atlantic Hurricane season to an above-normal level of activity.

The update comes as Savannah leaders were briefed Thursday on how the city is staying prepared.

During a council workshop, city emergency officials said that even though Savannah has not been in the path of a hurricane so far this season...late summer into fall is when tropical activity can pick up.

And just Thursday, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased the likelihood of an above normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60%. They say at least 14 to as many as 21 named storms could form before the year is over.

That’s why Savannah Fire officials briefed city council members saying that staying prepared is a year-round practice.

The department’s emergency management services director updated the council on how the city would respond in the event of a violent storm.

He reminded leaders of evacuation zones and briefing timelines.

Ultimately, he said one of city council member’s most important roles during a storm is to provide the public with information.

Savannah Fire also had a reminder for you at home...saying that even though there isn’t an active tropical threat...the time to prepare is now.

“They need to have a plan. Where are they going to go? Who do they need to take with them? Do they have medical needs? Do they have pets? Make sure that’s in the kit,” said David Donnelly, director of Savannah Fire Emergency Management.

NOAA forecasters and Savannah city leaders said one of the factors that could cause an above average hurricane season are warmer than average Atlantic sea surface temperatures.

Atlantic Hurricane season ends November 30.

