Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC

SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A female victim is in critical condition after a shooting at KFC at 400 W Gwinnett St on Thursday, according to Savannah Police

Chief Lenny Gunther says they do not believe this was a random shooting. Gunther says police are looking for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.

The victim has been taken to Memorial Hospital.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets

Latest News

One man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, SPD says.
One person sent to the hospital after a shooting on Bradley Blvd.
Shooting on Savannah's Bradley Blvd.
Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office clears scene after object was found not to be explosive
Savannah State University
Savannah State stakeholders calling for national presidential search