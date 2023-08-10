SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A female victim is in critical condition after a shooting at KFC at 400 W Gwinnett St on Thursday, according to Savannah Police

Chief Lenny Gunther says they do not believe this was a random shooting. Gunther says police are looking for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.

The victim has been taken to Memorial Hospital.

SPD has responded to a shooting in the 400 block of W Gwinnett St. that has left one victim a life-threatening injury. The victim has been transported to Memorial Hospital. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 912 234 2020.

