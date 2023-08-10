SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A female victim is in critical condition after a shooting at KFC at 400 W Gwinnett St on Thursday, according to Savannah Police
Chief Lenny Gunther says they do not believe this was a random shooting. Gunther says police are looking for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.
The victim has been taken to Memorial Hospital.
Stick with WTOC for updates.
