Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex

Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack
Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack(Chatham County Detention Center)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the double homicide that happened Wednesday in Chatham County.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 22-year-old Roland Heyward, 23-year-old Akilee Wilson, and 27-year-old Albert Mack have been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Fenwick Village Drive. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Robert “BJ” Johnson and 32-year-old Eric Townsend dead in an apartment at the complex.

According to police, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

All three suspects are being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets

Latest News

THE News at 4
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Bulloch County Schools
Bulloch Co. School District proposes millage rate increase
Hodgeville Rd traffic light
G-DOT activates new signalized intersection on Hodgeville Rd. in Chatham Co.
One man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, SPD says.
One person sent to the hospital after a shooting on Bradley Blvd.
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’