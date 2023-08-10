Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the double homicide that happened Wednesday in Chatham County.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 22-year-old Roland Heyward, 23-year-old Akilee Wilson, and 27-year-old Albert Mack have been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Fenwick Village Drive. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Robert “BJ” Johnson and 32-year-old Eric Townsend dead in an apartment at the complex.

According to police, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

All three suspects are being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

