WTOC announces loss of long-time colleague, Joe Iaco

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is sad to announce the passing of a long-time colleague and friend, Joseph Iaco.

He passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, at his home in Bluffton, S.C.

He joined the WTOC team in 2016 as a media sales consultant.

General Manager Marsha Fogarty said, “Joe made an immediate lasting impact on our team as a true professional and team player. Joe loved life and people loved Joe. He treated his clients like family, helping their business as if it was his own. He loved his family, fine wine, horse racing, and all things Italian.”

WTOC’s thoughts and prayers are with his wife Joanie, his children, and his grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Palmetto Club at Four Seasons in Bluffton.

