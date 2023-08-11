Afternoon storms with highs in the 90s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hot weather holds to end the week.

Friday looks a bit wetter than Thursday. Highs will once again reach the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms are becoming more likely during the afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two will be possible with gusty wind. Heavy rain could also lead to area. Flood Advisories. This evening is trending drier.

Coastal forecast: The UV index will be very high today and tomorrow with a low risk for rip currents. Waves should remain under 3 feet, but heat index values will be close to 105-110 degrees on Friday. A Heat Advisory will be possible.

Above average temperatures continue into the weekend with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Upper 90s are possible still as we start the week. A front looks to approach during the middle of the week, increasing our rain chance and cooling us back to the lower 90s by Thursday.

Tropical update: We are not monitoring any systems at this time. We shouldn’t see a tropical depression forming for at least a week. After that, long-range data is suggesting that the tropics will become more active. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

