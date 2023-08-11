Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during a home invasion August 10, 2023.(MSHP)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued from a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy who was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Abernathy was last seen with her hair in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories, in pink leggings with white polka dots and an unknown shirt.

She is 3′ tall and around 30 lbs.

She is believed to be in a grey 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a Missouri temporary plate of 06EST5.

Anyone who has seen the car or has seen Aaliya should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets

Latest News

Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.
Retired DNR Commissioner receives key to the City of Tybee Island
Retired DNR Commissioner receives key to the City of Tybee Island
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies