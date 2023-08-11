The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks

(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:

Style Wash Style Number Vendor Number Dustbowl Wash 3022341 7000541 Telford 3022342 7000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket. (The Children's Place)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.