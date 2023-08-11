City of Jesup names new Chief of Police

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Jesup has named a new Chief of Police.

Captain Christopher Hamilton will take over as the new chief.

This follows the resignation of former Chief Perry Morgan last month.

Hamilton has been serving as the interim chief since that time.

The City released a statement Friday, saying in part “The City appreciates all of the excellent applicants who applied for this opening. The City is now excited to move forward under Chief Hamilton’s leadership given the skills and experience that he will bring to this position.”

