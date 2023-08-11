Georgia Southern Armstrong enrollment rises, students move in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern Armstrong’s enrollment has jumped two percent since last year.

About 500 of those students moved onto Georgia Southern Armstrong’s campus, according to President Kyle Marrero.

Embarking on this new journey with move-in day.

“I’m a little bit nervous, a little bit sad to leave my family. We live about an hour and a half away,” Natalie Flores said. “I’m excited to do elementary education.”

President Marrero says he is excited about the enrollment increase this year.

“I think we have a unique story and new opportunity,” Marrero said We’re in a growth area of the state and I really excited in future in enrollment, particulary when we see the growth in the next 5 to 10 years.”

And students like Flores have a little help from volunteers like Javion Khan. It’s actually his first year here too as a graduate assistant.

“It’s very hot out here but we’re getting the job done. It’s a good experience to meet all the students, show them what we have on campus,” Khan said. “Even for myself being a new student, seeing people come in and all we have to offer.”

All three of them having a lot to look forward to this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.