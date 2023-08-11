Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Georgia Southern students analyze data to improve healthcare

Georgia Southern students analyze data to improve healthcareGeorgia Southern students analyze data to improve healthcare
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern students are tackling health concerns that are going on across the nation with a federally funded program challenging graduate students to improve the nation’s overall health.

Students are analyzing data like poverty rates by race and Hispanic origin to help improve the health care industry across the nation. Data like this is being sent to the president’s office.

“It’s so that we can increase overall health.”

It’s a two year informatics program for graduate students funded by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The program is part of a multimillion dollar grant to teach folks how to compile this data.

It’s given to only Georgia Southern, Morehouse School of Medicine and the University of Minnesota.

Assistant Professor Kristie Waterfield says the program has big goals to accomplish.

“A nation that doesn’t get ravished by another pandemic or a nation that we don’t have food insecurity, that out diabetes levels go down. Obesity levels go down. People are more active,” said Waterfield.

Waterfield says students use public health information data to analyze how affective programs like telehealth are. They look at data to tackle food insecurities. Of the three university’s, Georgia Southern is tasked with focusing mostly on Black and Hispanic communities. Savannah has a significant population of both groups.

“There may be needs in the west side of Savannah Chatham County that may be different from the south side and so how do we reallocate those to meet those needs and that’s what they’re looking at with all the data,” said Waterfield.

All of this data will eventually go to state officials for them to review.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
SPD makes arrest after shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack
Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex

Latest News

Chris Hamilton
City of Jesup names new Chief of Police
Georgia Southern move in
Georgia Southern Armstrong enrollment rises, students move in
Georgia Southern students analyze data to improve healthcareGeorgia Southern students analyze...
Georgia Southern students analyze data to improve healthcare
Jacob Palmer at an arraignment hearing in May
Lawyers update judge on police car hijacking case