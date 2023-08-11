Sky Cams
Georgia Southern students move-in to Statesboro campus

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The final wave of Georgia Southern University students hit Statesboro this weekend.

More than 4,000 Georgia Southern students will live on the Statesboro campus this year. That experience for them, and their parents, starts here and now.

Families may have walked in to the Recreation Activity Center Friday, but students soon found themselves making decisions for themselves like they’ll do in college.

It is very overwhelming. But I tend to overthink, so it is very overwhelming,” said Ella Wood, a Georgia Southern Freshman.

Parents learned about many of the programs their students can utilize on campus.

Demesha Copeland says she joined a Facebook parents group over the summer to help her and her daughter prepare.

“You don’t think about the things you don’t think about because you’re preparing for everything. But that really helped us today,” Demesha Copeland, a Georgia Southern parent.

At on-campus apartment buildings, teams of volunteers helped families unload their students belongings and help them get to the right apartment and get settled. Organizers of “Operation Move In” say it’s a one-stop-shop to help students get settled and give parents peace of mind.

“We’ve got folks here from student accounts, financial aid, military veterans services, academic advisement and admissions, offices such as public safety,” said Ryan Heins with the Georgia Southern Housing Department.

He says the better a student’s experience these first few days, the better their foundation is for a college career.

Classes start on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

