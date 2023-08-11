Lawyers update judge on police car hijacking case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys for the man accused of leading Chatham County police on a wild chase were back in court Friday.

Jacob Palmer faces six charges including hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer. This all happened on Victory Drive back in June 2021.

Palmer’s attorneys told a judge Friday they need more time to review case files from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Friday’s session came more than three months after Palmer pleaded not guilty to six felony counts.

Palmer is accused of getting to into a fight with a Chatham County Police officer before pulling a gun on him and stealing his patrol car.

According to an indictment, Palmer led police and state troopers on a chase that eventually ended near Victory Drive and Bee Road with the patrol car catching fire.

Prosecutors say Palmer told an officer he was going to shoot police. Palmer has been in jail ever since.

An assistant district attorney told Judge Tammy Stokes, “There seems to be some harmony between my office and the public defender’s office. We’re trying to get information from a GBI investigative file, so we need time to review that on both sides.”

Ultimately Judge Stokes agreed, setting another court date for November 3rd.

A motion hearing is also scheduled in the case for next Friday. Police say no officers were hurt after the chase.

