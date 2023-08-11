Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death of 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend when he was just 16 years old.

Jeremiah Seaton has been found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony this week.

He was found not guilty of malice murder.

Seaton was charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old La’Meya Mitchell back in November 2019. Seaton was 16 years old at the time.

After the shooting, Seaton told police that Mitchell was his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Seaton agreed to a bench trial, meaning a judge would decide the verdict instead of a jury. Now, Seaton awaits his sentence.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened at the intersection of Seminole and Atwood Streets in Savannah in November 2019.

The trial began on Tuesday, with Seaton choosing for a judge to decide a verdict.

During testimony, a detective said Seaton told police several stories about how the shooting happened.

The detective later told the court Seaton admitted to having a gun.

The detective said the confession only happened after investigators told Seaton police on scene had footage of him saying he had a gun.

In 2019, following the shooting, Mitchell’s mother, April Jones, told WTOC about the horror she experienced seeing her daughter’s body in the driveway.

“I came out here and saw my child laying down, I didn’t know if she was unconscious. I didn’t know if she was breathing,” said April Jones, La’Meya Mitchell’s mother.

Now...nearly four years later, her daughter’s boyfriend was convicted of murder.

A sentencing hearing for Seaton is set for August 25 at the Chatham County courthouse.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.