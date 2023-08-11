Sky Cams
One killed in Jasper Co. crash

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Jasper County Thursday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday about 16 miles north of Ridgeland.

A pickup truck was going north on Possum Corner Road when the driver went off the road into the ditch on the right hand side.

They got back on the road and drifted off the left hand side of the road, hitting a tree and flipping the truck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

