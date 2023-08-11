Sky Cams
Remains found in burned car in Burton identified

Clifford Jenkins
Clifford Jenkins(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A victim has been identified and a homicide investigation is underway after Beaufort County deputies found human remains in a burned car last week.

Deputies say the remains belonged to 49-year-old Clifford Lamont Jenkins. He was identified through a DNA match.

Investigators responded to a burned car off of Ramsey Road in Burton on August 5th and found human remains inside that were not initially identified.

Jenkins was reported missing on July 17th. Investigators say he was last seen leaving his Grays Hill home on Friday, July 14th in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

It’s unclear if the burned vehicle he was found in is the car he was last seen in due to the extent of damage, but investigators did find a Chevrolet emblem on the car.

Investigators say Jenkins’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Snider at 843-255-3421, Cpl. L. Harris at 843-255-3436.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

