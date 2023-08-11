Retired DNR Commissioner receives key to the City of Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A special guest was honored at Thursday’s Tybee Island City Council meeting.

Retired Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams made his way to the island for a presentation in his honor.

Williams received a standing ovation from all those at the meeting Thursday night. The mayor says that he has been a true advocate for Tybee on a state level and for that, they wanted to make their appreciation known.

“We don’t actually know if this key opens anything but…”

An honor nonetheless, former DNR Commissioner Mark William received a huge thank you for his work with the island, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a great run, and we have had great work from yourself and your city council,” said Williams.

“We wanted to thank Mark and his amazing Support and advocacy for Tybee back during the pandemic. During some of the non-permitted events, he was always so so helpful, he is one of the high-level officials in front of the state that reached out to Tybee,” said Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Williams has since retired from his position with the Department of Natural Resources and is now working as the CEO of Jekyll Island Authority but before he left, the people of Tybee had to say their goodbyes.

“He has made such a difference in his partnership, he is a true leader, and he will be missed,” said Mayor Sessions.

Tybee’s city council presented him and his wife with a key to the city and declared August 10th “Mark Williams Day” on the island.

Efforts to restore benches and swings on Tybee Island

The City of Tybee Island is also thankful to Mark Williams for his effort to get the island’s swings and benches back on the crossover.

In 2007, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources noticed that the city’s original permit didn’t cover certain benches and swings.

Since then, the benches have slowly been removed as the crossover needed repairing. Over the last year, residents and tourists have put pen to paper to help the city get them back.

“We tried to get the message out to our residents and visitors to please help Tybee convey to DNR, that we wanted the swings, and that they wanted the benches, and they did, they really did, they really rallied and sent letters and those letters made a difference,” said Mayor Sessions.

The city has been working to find where these benches and swings will go and will start the process soon.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.