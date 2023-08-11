Sky Cams
The rodeo is in town at the South Georgia State Fairgrounds this weekend

South Georgia State Fairgrounds for the 2023 Savannah Outlaw Pro Rodeo World Championships.
By Michaela Romero
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting tonight the wildest show on dirt will take place here at the South Georgia State Fairgrounds. There will be plenty of attractions including bull riding. WTOC had a chance to talk with one of the competitors to see what it’s like to compete in one of the most dangerous sporting events in the world.

17- year- old Carter Sullivan loves living life on the edge.

“8 seconds is how long you have to be on there, but I like to stay on their a little longer.”

He says his bull riding career started 3 years ago after coming across a video.

“I saw it on YouTube and I thought it looked fun so I went to a school and they taught me how to do with it and I just fell in love with it and have been doing it ever since.”

It’s a feeling like no other being on the back of a bull.

“It’s the adrenaline rush I like the most.”

He says the hardest part about it is controlling your mind.

But his team and even competitors he goes up against help keep him centered so he can stay centered on the back of his beast.

“We’re a family, just out here riding bulls and having fun.”

And he hopes people come out this weekend to have as much fun as he does.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

