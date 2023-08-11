Sky Cams
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment

Doug Herron
Doug Herron(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Corporal with the Savannah Police Department died early Friday morning, according to the department.

The department says Corporal Doug “Twin” Herron experienced a medical episode while working an off-duty assignment.

Herron was a Savannah native.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Corporal Doug “Twin” Herron. He was a career officer who devoted his life to our City and the Savannah Police Department. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family. He was compassionate, patient, and simply put, a great man – his legacy will live on,” Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said in a statement.

