Woman indicted after fight during Orange Crush on Tybee Island

22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush weekend.
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush weekend.(Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury indicted a woman police say implicated herself as a suspect in a robbery during Orange Crush on Tybee Island.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey in College Park back in May.

A grand jury indicted her earlier this week on one charge of robbery and two charges of aggravated assault.

The incident accuses Murphey of “striking and kicking” two different people, and stealing the purse of one of them.

Police say it all stems from claims a mother and daughter were beaten and robbed by a group during Orange Crush on Tybee Island.

At the time, police told WTOC video was shared of the incident on social media.

Tybee Police say Murphey was sharing the videos and implicated herself as a suspect.

