Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies

Chatham County Sheriff's Office K9 Mila(CCSO)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of their retired K-9s.

K-9 Mila passed Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Mila was an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois.

She first worked overseas as an explosive detection K-9 before joining the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in 2018.

She worked with her partner Deputy Dauphinee until her retirement in 2022. She lived with Dauphinee and his family in her retirement.

