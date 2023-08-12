City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As temperatures continue to climb with heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees this weekend, the City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool.

The following community centers will have extended hours Saturday:

*Grant Center - 1310 Richards Ave.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Tompkins Regional Center- 2333 Ogeechee Road

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Windsor Forest Regional Center- 414 Briarcliff Circle

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*W.W. Law Regional Center- 900 E. Bolton St.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salvation Army- 3100 Montgomery St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Savannah City Mission- 2414 Bull St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following pools have extended their hours Saturday:

Bowles C. Ford- 1900 Stiles Ave.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Daffin- 1301 E. Victory Dr.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

W.W. Law- 900 E. Bolton St.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Tompkins- 2333 Ogeechee Road

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Union Mission, located at 120 Fahm Street, will extend their hours Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help service those experiencing homelessness.

