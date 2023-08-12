Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Saturday

The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Saturday.
The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Saturday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As temperatures continue to climb with heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees this weekend, the City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool.

The following community centers will have extended hours Saturday:

*Grant Center - 1310 Richards Ave.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Tompkins Regional Center- 2333 Ogeechee Road

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Windsor Forest Regional Center- 414 Briarcliff Circle

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*W.W. Law Regional Center- 900 E. Bolton St.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salvation Army- 3100 Montgomery St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Savannah City Mission- 2414 Bull St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following pools have extended their hours Saturday:

Bowles C. Ford- 1900 Stiles Ave.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Daffin- 1301 E. Victory Dr.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

W.W. Law- 900 E. Bolton St.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Tompkins- 2333 Ogeechee Road

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Union Mission, located at 120 Fahm Street, will extend their hours Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help service those experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
SPD makes arrest after shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack
Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.

Latest News

Darius Glasscho
Hardeeville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving 15-year-old
Jeffrey Bryan Henderson
Ridgeland corrections inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
Chatham County Sheriff's Office K9 Mila
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies
LGBTQ group hopes to open shelter
LGBTQ Advocacy group aims to open shelter in Savannah