Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into your Saturday night, I’ll look for mostly clear skies as temperatures drop into the lower-80s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, we’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-70s for most with 80s around the coast.

This is when I’ll also look for a slight chance to see some patchy fog around the area. Luckily, this should clear out fast once the sun comes up. By the afternoon, I’ll look for highs back in the mid to upper-90s but feel like it is anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees.

This will cause more heat advisories and excessive heat warnings to be issued across the area. If you have any plans outdoors, try to do them outside of the hottest hours of the day, and be sure to stay hydrated. The only relief will be in the form of a few pop-up storm chances in the afternoon through early evening hours.

Right now, I’m not expecting to see a lot or any of them severe. However, we could see a few stronger storms with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning. These rain chances should fall apart quickly after sunset. Then, I’ll look for similar weather through the start of next week.

The change will come by mid-week as a cold front approaches the area, allowing for more cloud cover and higher rain chances during the midweek. This will allow high temps to cool down into the lower-90s to possibly upper-80s.

Then, we should keep those cooler temps heading into next weekend as rain chances begin to lower as the front gets pushed back out of the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.