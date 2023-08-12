Effingham County Schools increase bus safety with traffic cameras

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The return of the school year means buses are back on the road, and Effingham County Schools are using cameras to stop crimes.

The Effingham County School Board Transportation says back in 2019, they started putting cameras on school buses. Now the number of cameras has doubled on buses across the county.

“We’ve had a lot of near accidents and the more cameras we have, I feel like that will lower that.”

The school’s transportation coordinator says they’re working with bus patrol to put these cameras on buses and keep kids safe.

“We’re going to keep adding the cameras if it’s going to help. We’ll watch the data and see if it’s improving, and as long as its improving, we’re gonna keep adding them,” said Dana King, Effingham County Board of Education Transportation Coordinator

She says it started with three cameras attached to school bus stop arms. Now, there’s six.

And in the last year: “Those six buses with those cameras captured over 1200 violations.”

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says attaching cameras can help prevent drivers from speeding.

“These implements are not only for protecting the kids, they’re also protecting the citizens of Effingham County…making sure everyone slows down in school zones, slows down when they see school buses stopping as they’re dropping off and loading up kids,” said Brian Bailey with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The transportation coordinator says these buses can also move around.

“As drivers call in, saying that people have run the stop signs, we kind of keep a record of that…if we have some roads that we hadn’t had a lot of action on, we’ll move those cameras to the hotspots,” said King.

King says Highway 80, US-17, and Highway 21 in Rincon are the biggest hot-spots.

The hope is with more cameras, there will be fewer violators.

“We hope that we would get that report at end of the month and have zero violators, but I know that’s unrealistic. But that would be our dream because it’s all about the safety.”

Now, if you do illegally pass a stopped school bus here, you’ll be fined $250.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.