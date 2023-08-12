Former Jesup Firefighter charged with rape

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Jesup firefighter has been charged with multiple counts of rape.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began looking into rape allegations against 35-year-old Michael Baker Junior about two weeks ago.

They say the investigation revealed several victims.

Investigators say all of the victims claim that Baker gave them a drink that made them black out, then Baker engaged in sexual activity with them.

During the investigation, Baker resigned from the Jesup Fire Department.

He’s now being held at the Wayne County Jail and has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of aggravated sodomy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.