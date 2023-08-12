Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Former Jesup Firefighter charged with rape

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Jesup firefighter has been charged with multiple counts of rape.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began looking into rape allegations against 35-year-old Michael Baker Junior about two weeks ago.

They say the investigation revealed several victims.

Investigators say all of the victims claim that Baker gave them a drink that made them black out, then Baker engaged in sexual activity with them.

During the investigation, Baker resigned from the Jesup Fire Department.

He’s now being held at the Wayne County Jail and has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of aggravated sodomy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
SPD makes arrest after shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack
Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex

Latest News

Liberty County EMS station
Liberty County opens new EMS station
Fort Stewart Change of Command
Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander
Source: WTOC
Effingham County Schools increase bus safety with traffic cameras
Georgia Southern move-in
Georgia Southern students move-in to Statesboro campus