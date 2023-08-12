Sky Cams
Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart held a change of command ceremony Friday, welcoming in a new garrison commander.

Outgoing commander Col. Manny Ramirez passed on his position to incoming commander Col. Marc J. Austin.

Austin is no stranger to Fort Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield. He was previously the battalion commander within the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Ramirez will be moving to Tampa, Florida to work as a crypto intelligence officer for United States Central Command.

That is one of 11 commands of the U.S. Department of Defense.

