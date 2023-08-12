Hardeeville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving 15-year-old

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A three month long investigation in Jasper County has led to a 33-year-old being arrested for criminal sexual conduct.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says they secured arrest warrants for Darius Glasscho, of Hardeeville, after a Jasper County resident reported finding social media messages Glasscho sent to her 15-year-old grand-daughter in May.

Investigators were told Glasscho had sexually assaulted the 15-year-old at least three times and had been supplying her with marijuana.

After escaping deputies in June, the sheriff’s office says Glasscho turned himself in this week and now awaits a bond hearing in the Jasper County Detention Center.

