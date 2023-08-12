LGBTQ Advocacy group aims to open shelter in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Providing shelter for some of the country’s most vulnerable kids and teens, that’s the new goal of a local LGBTQ advocacy group.

The team at the LGBTQ Young Adult Shelter of Coastal Georgia hopes to have a fully operating 15-bed shelter by June, next pride month.

It would be the second homeless shelter tailored to the LGBTQ community in the state, with the first being in Atlanta.

The organization’s director Eli Irvin has a heart for helping the homeless and saw the need for one here.

“There isn’t a shelter here in Savannah that is geared specifically to the unique needs of queer young adults, and the intersecting marginalized communities,” said Eli Irvin, shelter board president.

After hearing a cry for help from a trans person during Pride month this year, Irvin decided to find to dig deeper into the issue of queer homelessness.

“Queer youth are about 120 times more likely to become homeless, because of different reasons, where that is because they are disowned, and are cut off by their families after they come out, or if they are harmed in community or job situations, or what have you,” said Irvin.

Tate Bozeman is a trans man who has seen and felt the threat his community faces when on the street.

“They would just throw things like that in my face, they would threaten me saying that if they ever saw me alone the things they would do to me, it was not very pleasant, not and not safe,” said Tate Bozeman, who’s experiencing homelessness.

Bozeman aged out of foster care and has spent time in the shelter, as a trans person he recalls watching his friends be targeted just for being different.

“I have had friends who are in the community and have been hospitalized,” said Bozeman.

Although Bozeman has put himself in a better situation, he fights to help others who may be where he was.

“I don’t mind coming on here and talking about it because people need help,” said Bozeman.

The shelter is still in its planning phase and has raised over 7,000 dollars to cover some of the costs involved with getting a shelter started.

