Liberty County opens new EMS station

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting was held Friday in Liberty County for the new Emergency Medical Services station.

Station number 2 is located in Midway.

The director of Liberty County EMS says this new facility gives emergency workers a place to unwind after stressful or traumatic calls.

“This is 911, this is EMS, it’s raw, it’s real, and a lot of the calls that we respond to are not good in nature per se and it allows them now to just come back to a place where they can relax as much as possible and decompress after a situational call like that,” said Crystal Hensler, director of Liberty County EMS.

Hensler says this station is also much larger than the one they had been using, and it will provide EMS workers with more resources down the road.

