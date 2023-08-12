Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Ridgeland corrections inmate sentenced for killing cellmate

Jeffrey Bryan Henderson
Jeffrey Bryan Henderson(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office​)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Ridgeland correctional inmate was sentenced three additional decades in prison for strangling his cellmate.

Jeffery Bryan Henderson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in jasper county.

Henderson’s cellmate was serving a 10 year sentenced and was projected to be released this year.

Henderson was already serving a 15 year sentence for multiple domestic violence charges as well as armed robbery and distributing methamphetamines.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
SPD makes arrest after shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack
Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.

Latest News

Chatham County Sheriff's Office K9 Mila
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies
LGBTQ group hopes to open shelter
LGBTQ Advocacy group aims to open shelter in Savannah
Liberty County EMS station
Liberty County opens new EMS station
Fort Stewart Change of Command
Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander