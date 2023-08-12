Ridgeland corrections inmate sentenced for killing cellmate

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Ridgeland correctional inmate was sentenced three additional decades in prison for strangling his cellmate.

Jeffery Bryan Henderson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in jasper county.

Henderson’s cellmate was serving a 10 year sentenced and was projected to be released this year.

Henderson was already serving a 15 year sentence for multiple domestic violence charges as well as armed robbery and distributing methamphetamines.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.