Ridgeland corrections inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Ridgeland correctional inmate was sentenced three additional decades in prison for strangling his cellmate.
Jeffery Bryan Henderson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in jasper county.
Henderson’s cellmate was serving a 10 year sentenced and was projected to be released this year.
Henderson was already serving a 15 year sentence for multiple domestic violence charges as well as armed robbery and distributing methamphetamines.
