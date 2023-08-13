Chatham Co. Department of Family and Children Services hosts training sessions for foster parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Training sessions for foster parents were held at the Chatham County Department of Family and Children Services Saturday.

Dr. John DeGarmo hosted these sessions and he says that, not only in Georgia, but also nationwide, there is a large need for foster parents.

His goal to help break some of the stigmas surrounding the foster care system.

He says foster parents need to know that they’re being supported before they can support someone else.

And he says the number of those in need of that support is high.

“We’re seeing an increase in children coming into the foster care system. we’re seeing a rise in human trafficking, we’re seeing a rise in child abuse, a rise in opioid addictions, and many of the children who are coming into the foster care system, have experienced significant trauma and are experiencing tremendous anxiety,” Dr. John DeGarmo said.

DeGarmo says that’s why training sessions like the ones he held are so important for foster parents to attend, to make sure they’re equipped with the skills to handle anything a child may need.

He says, if you are interested in becoming a foster parent, to contact your local welfare agency.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.