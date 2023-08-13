Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham Co. Department of Family and Children Services hosts training sessions for foster parents

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Training sessions for foster parents were held at the Chatham County Department of Family and Children Services Saturday.

Dr. John DeGarmo hosted these sessions and he says that, not only in Georgia, but also nationwide, there is a large need for foster parents.

His goal to help break some of the stigmas surrounding the foster care system.

He says foster parents need to know that they’re being supported before they can support someone else.

And he says the number of those in need of that support is high.

“We’re seeing an increase in children coming into the foster care system. we’re seeing a rise in human trafficking, we’re seeing a rise in child abuse, a rise in opioid addictions, and many of the children who are coming into the foster care system, have experienced significant trauma and are experiencing tremendous anxiety,” Dr. John DeGarmo said.

DeGarmo says that’s why training sessions like the ones he held are so important for foster parents to attend, to make sure they’re equipped with the skills to handle anything a child may need.

He says, if you are interested in becoming a foster parent, to contact your local welfare agency.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
SPD makes arrest after shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Roland Heyward, Akilee Wilson, Albert Mack
Three people arrested for double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.
Crash involving pedestrian on Montgomery and 54th St.

Latest News

Guyton man raising awareness on kid drownings
Guyton man raising awareness on kid drownings
Savannah Children’s Museum hosts healthy me event
Savannah Children’s Museum hosts healthy me event
THE News at 7 Saturday
Chatham Co. Department of Family and Children Services hosts training sessions for foster parents
THE News at 6 Saturday
Guyton man raising awareness on kid drownings