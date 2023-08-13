Sky Cams
City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Sunday

The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Sunday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As temperatures continue to climb with heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees this weekend, the City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool.

The following community centers will have extended hours Sunday:

*W.W. Law- 900 E. Bolton St.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following pools have extended their hours Sunday:

*Bowles C. Ford-1900 Stiles Ave.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

*Daffin- 1301 E. Victory Dr.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

*W.W. Law- 900 E. Bolton St.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

*Tompkins-2333 Ogeechee Road

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

The following shelters have extended their hours Sunday for those experiencing homelessness:

*Union Mission-120 Fahm St.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Salvation Army-3100 Montgomery St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Old Savannah City Mission-2414 Bull St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

