Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday night, I’ll look for mostly clear skies as temperatures drop into the lower-80s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, we’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-70s for most with 80s around the coast.

That is when I’ll also look for a slight chance to see some patchy fog around the area. Luckily, this should clear out fast once the sun comes up. By the afternoon, I’ll look for highs back in the mid to upper-90s but feel like it is anywhere from 107 to 115 degrees.

This will cause more heat advisories and excessive heat warnings to be issued across the area. If you have any plans outdoors, try to do them outside of the hottest hours of the day, and be sure to stay hydrated.

The only relief will be in the form of a few pop-up storm chances in the afternoon through early evening hours. Right now, I’m expecting to start around our inland area and push closer to the coast through the later afternoon.

As this happens, we could see a few stronger storms with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning. However, I’m not looking for any severe storms at this time.

These rain chances should fall apart quickly after sunset, but we’ll likely have a few lingering stray showers around the area through midnight. I’ll look for similar weather on Tuesday, except we’ll look for rain chances a little later in the day.

The change will come by mid-week as a cold front approaches the area, allowing for more cloud cover and higher rain chances. This will force high temps to cool down into the lower to mid-90s.

Then, we should keep those more mild temps heading into next weekend. Be sure to still stay hydrated, it’ll still feel around 100 degrees during this time.

