Four overnight shootings around Savannah leave one dead, three more injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The overnight hours into Sunday morning have left four people shot and one person killed across four shootings in the Savannah area.

The deadly shooting came at an Enmarket gas station in the 4000 block of Ogeechee Rd., just off Chatham Parkway. The Savannah Police Department says along with the person who was killed, another has been taken to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Two of the other shootings happened within .25 miles of each other. On Kenneth Dunham St. police taped off multiple blocks with shell casings and corresponding evidence markers spread around the area. Down the road on Richards St., SPD confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.

A shooting in the 1100 block of Collins St. left an adult male with non-life threatening injuries as well overnight. SPD tells us he was also transported to the hospital.

WTOC will continue to follow these shootings.

